Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Starting season finale
Hoffman (knee) will start Sunday's game against the Brewers.
He suffered a right knee contusion when a comebacker off the bat of Alex Dickerson knocked him out of his start Tuesday, but thankfully avoided a more serious injury. Hoffman has a 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB in 24.2 innings (five starts) in September.
