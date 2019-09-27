Play

Hoffman (knee) will start Sunday's game against the Brewers.

He suffered a right knee contusion when a comebacker off the bat of Alex Dickerson knocked him out of his start Tuesday, but thankfully avoided a more serious injury. Hoffman has a 5.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB in 24.2 innings (five starts) in September.

