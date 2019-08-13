Hoffman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will start Tuesday after Jon Gray (ankle) was a late scratch. The severity of Gray's injury is unclear, but Hoffman's appearance will likely only be a spot start unless Gray would be forced to miss extended time. Hoffman carries an ERA of 6.57 in eight starts at the major-league level this year.