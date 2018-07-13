Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Starts against Mariners on Friday
Hoffman will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and take the mound versus Seattle on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Antonio Senzatela was scratched from the start due to a right middle finger blister. Across five appearances with the Rockies this year, Hoffman has posted a 10.13 ERA over 5.1 innings of relief. This will be his first major-league start of the year, though he's served exclusively as a starter for Albuquerque this season.
