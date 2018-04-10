Hoffman (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Lancaster on Tuesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has been out since early March with this injury, but it seems like he's progressing nicely in his rehab program. Given his absence, Hoffman will likely require a few starts in the minors in order to build back up to a starter's workload. After that, he'll push for a major-league rotation spot.