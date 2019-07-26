Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Surrenders three earned runs
Hoffman allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four across five innings Thursday against the Nationals. He did not factor into the decision.
Hoffman held the Nationals scoreless through four innings, but was burned on a three-run homer by Anthony Rendon in the fifth inning. He wasn't particularly dominant however, as he allowed multiple baserunners in three frames and closed the third inning with the bases loaded. However, he should have a chance to stick in the rotation with the recent demotion of Antonio Senzatela. Assuming Hoffman takes his next turn through the rotation in order, he'll draw his next start Wednesday against the Dodgers.
