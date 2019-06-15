Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Takes no-decision in loss
Hoffman took a no-decision in Friday's 16-12 loss after holding the Padres to one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two through five innings.
Hoffman had given up at least five runs in three of his five starts, but tightened his reins to keep the Padres in check, surrendering his only run via a solo shot to Hunter Renfroe in the second inning. The 26-year-old has struggled to make much of a positive impact on the Rockies' rotation this season, compiling a 7.04 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB through seven appearances (six starts). Up next, Hoffman will take on the Diamondbacks for a Thursday matchup.
