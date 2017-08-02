Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Turns around recent woes with quality start
Hoffman held the Mets to two runs on five hits over six innings at Coors Field on Tuesday, striking out five and walking three in a no-decision.
Having surrendered 21 earned runs with a 10:10 K:BB in 20 innings spanning his prior four starts, Hoffman wasn't likely a popular choice for Tuesday's fantasy lineups, but he delivered his finest performance since a late-June start against the Giants. Though he's still relatively young with upside, Coors isn't doing him any favors; however, he does have a 3.65 ERA and 1.03 WHIP on the road, suggesting he might have some selective streaming appeal in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Hit hard by Cards on Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Hammered by Bucs on Friday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Earns win against Mets•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Mixed results in Saturday no-decision•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Picks up fifth win against Cincinnati•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Bounces back in no-decision•
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...