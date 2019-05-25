Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Yields five runs in no-decision
Hoffman allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's 8-6 win over the Orioles. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Making his second start of the season, Hoffman struggled before exiting, but the Rockies were able to cover the damage to get him off the hook. Hoffman owns an 8.10 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through two starts this season. He has a tenuous grip on the fifth spot in the rotation, and will need to improve to continue seeing starts down the line.
More News
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Officially recalled, starting Friday•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Likely to start Friday against O's•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Candidate to join big club•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Back-to-back 10-strikeout outings•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Jeff Hoffman: Comes up short in spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...