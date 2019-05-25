Hoffman allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in Friday's 8-6 win over the Orioles. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Making his second start of the season, Hoffman struggled before exiting, but the Rockies were able to cover the damage to get him off the hook. Hoffman owns an 8.10 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through two starts this season. He has a tenuous grip on the fifth spot in the rotation, and will need to improve to continue seeing starts down the line.