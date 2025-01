The Rockies signed Yan to a minor-league contract back in December that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old lefty spent 2024 in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions, collecting a 4.89 ERA and 49:26 K:BB over 42.1 innings. Yan has struck out 284 but also walked 153 over 204.2 innings during his time in MiLB.