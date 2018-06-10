Rockies' Jerry Vasto: Joins big-league bullpen
Vasto had his contract selected by the Rockies on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Vasto -- who's spent the past five seasons in the Rockies' minor-league ranks -- will make his way to the majors to join the bullpen following Scott Oberg's (back) placement on the disabled list Sunday. Vasto owns a 1.71 ERA and 26:8 K:BB over 21 innings of relief with Triple-A Albuquerque this season.
