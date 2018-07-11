Vasto was sent back down to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With Bryan Shaw (calf) reinstated from the DL, Vasto will return to the Triple-A level. Vasto didn't make an appearance with the Rockies during this short cup of coffee in the big leagues, and it's unlikely that he will make an impact out of Colorado's bullpen this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories