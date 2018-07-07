Rockies' Jerry Vasto: To join Rockies on Saturday
Vasto will be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Vasto has only appeared in one game for Colorado in 2018 but will take the roster spot of Mike Dunn, who is about to go back on the disabled list with an undisclosed injury. Across 26 outings with Albuquerque this year, Vasto has logged a 2.36 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. He will serve out of low-leverage situations while with the team.
