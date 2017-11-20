Tinoco was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster Monday.

The move was made to protect Tinoco -- who was acquired in the Troy Tulowitski trade in 2015 -- from the Rule 5 draft. The 22-year-old didn't turn any heads with High-A Lancaster last season, posting a 4.67 ERA and 107:50 K:BB across 24 starts (140.2 innings), but he still flashed enough potential for the Rockies to protect him. Look for him to open next season in the lower minors again.