Tinoco allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Giants. He was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following the contest, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tinoco was shelled in the first game of Monday's twin bill, and as a result, he's been demoted to the minor leagues. Chi Chi Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and will start Game 2.