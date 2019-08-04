The Rockies recalled Tinoco from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He'll assume the active roster spot of fellow reliever Carlos Estevez (personal, who was placed on the family medical leave list. The 24-year-old Tinoco has yielded eight earned runs on 14 hits and four walks across 13 innings in his seven appearances with the big club earlier this season.

