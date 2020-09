Tinoco was claimed off waivers by the Rockies and optioned to their alternate training site Thursday.

He was designated for assignment by the Marlins last week. Tinoco came up in the Rockies organization and made his big-league debut for them in 2019, so they are very familiar with him. He has a career 4.17 ERA in 41 MLB innings and will offer bullpen depth over the rest of the season.