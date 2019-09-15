Rockies' Jesus Tinoco: Collects first career save
Tinoco pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out one while earning the save in Saturday's 11-10 win over the Padres.
It's the first major-league save for Tinoco, who managed to stop the bleeding thanks to Travis Jankowski getting caught stealing to end the eighth inning. Tinoco walked Josh Naylor in the ninth, but the reliever was never in danger, inducing a double play to finish the game. In 20 appearances this year, the right-hander has posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 32 innings. Saturday marked his first scoreless outing since Aug. 28.
