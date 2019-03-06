Rockies' Jesus Tinoco: Converting to relief
Tinoco will be a reliever going forward, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Tinoco came over from Toronto in the Troy Tulowitzki trade in 2015. He's had unimpressive results as a starter since then, recording a 4.79 ERA in 26 starts for Double-A Hartford last year. A transition to relief could help him by adding velocity and slimming his arsenal, though there's no guarantee that every pitcher will improve upon moving to the pen.
