Tinoco will be a reliever going forward, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tinoco came over from Toronto in the Troy Tulowitzki trade in 2015. He's had unimpressive results as a starter since then, recording a 4.79 ERA in 26 starts for Double-A Hartford last year. A transition to relief could help him by adding velocity and slimming his arsenal, though there's no guarantee that every pitcher will improve upon moving to the pen.

More News
Our Latest Stories