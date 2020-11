The Rockies outrighted Tinoco to Triple-A Albuquerque after he cleared waivers Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Tinoco was exposed to waivers after Colorado cast him off the 40-man roster Friday. The 25-year-old will remain in the organization as a depth arm in the Pacific Coast League, but his lack of a 40-man spot creates an obstacle for him in working his way back on to the big-league roster.