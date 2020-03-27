Play

Tinoco was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Tinoco threw 36 innings out of the bullpen for the Rockies in 2019, racking up a 4.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP. He threw only sparingly in game action this spring, working four frames prior to the suspension of the Cactus League. He may now start the regular season in the minors, but will likely be an option should the team suffer any injuries in their bullpen.

More News
Our Latest Stories