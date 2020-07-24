Tinoco did not make the Rockies' 30-man roster.
After finishing last season in the major-league bullpen, Tinoco was in consideration for a roster spot during camp. However, he'll begin the season at the alternate training site instead. Although the right-hander isn't on the Rockies' taxi squad, he could be on the short list as a fill-in option in the bullpen if injuries occur. Tinoco made 24 appearances with the Rockies last year, logging one save while posting a 4.75 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 36 innings.