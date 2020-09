Tinoco was recalled by the Rockies on Thursday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Tinoco was claimed off waivers by the Rockies at the beginning of September, and he'll be in line to make his organizational debut out of the bullpen. The right-hander was effective over a limited sample with the Marlins this season, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing no hits and three walks while striking out three. However, he should play a low-leverage role for the Rockies.