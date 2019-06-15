Tinoco was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

The Rockies used eight relievers in Friday's 12-inning loss to the Padres, so Tinoco makes his way make to the majors to provide a fresh arm. The 24-year-old has a 4.34 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 29 innings with Albuquerque and fired a scoreless inning during his major-league debut May 31.

