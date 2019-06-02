Tinoco was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.

Tinoco was called up from Triple-A on Friday and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning during his lone appearance, which was his major-league debut. The 24-year-old returns to Albuquerque where he has a 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB over 25 innings.

