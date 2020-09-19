site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-jesus-tinoco-sent-back-to-alternate-site | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Rockies' Jesus Tinoco: Sent back to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 19, 2020
at
6:21 pm ET 1 min read
Tinoco was optioned off the Rockies' roster Saturday.
Tinoco's latest stint on the big-league roster lasted just two days. He pitched on both of those days, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings, giving him 7.1 scoreless frames on the year. Antonio Santos was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
20D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
08/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read