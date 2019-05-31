Tinoco was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Tinoco is in line to make his major-league debut despite accruing a 5.04 ERA with a 19:11 K:BB over 25 innings with the Isotopes this season. With Chris Rusin (back) being activated from the 10-day injured list, Colorado optioned Kyle Freeland and Yonathan Daza to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

More News
Our Latest Stories