Chacin struck out one in a perfect sixth inning to earn the hold in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Chacin has served mainly as a middle reliever this season, but he's now picked up a win and a hold in his last three appearances. The righty carries a lackluster 6.04 ERA and 1.58 WHIP this year, but he's found slightly more success recently and has given up just one earned run while striking out seven across his last five innings.