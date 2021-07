Chacin (2-1) fired a perfect seventh inning, striking out one to earn the win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Chacin entered the game in the seventh inning and retired the side. The Rockies scored three in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a Trevor Story home run to give Chacin the win. The 33-year-old has a 5.34 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP over 30.1 innings. He's been solid over his last eight appearances, with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 innings.