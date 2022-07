Chacin was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to July 24, with toe sesamoiditis, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Chacin last pitched Saturday in Milwaukee and surrendered two runs over 1.2 innings, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks by toe inflammation. Justin Lawrence was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.