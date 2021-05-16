Chacin allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across four innings in the loss to the Reds on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Chacin made it through four innings in his first start of 2021. He surrendered a two-run home run in the third inning to Nick Castellanos. The 33-year-old has a 5.51 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP through 16.1 innings. In addition, he has a very low 1.3 K/BB. He is not a strikeout pitcher, nor has he had any consistency between outings since his first year in Milwaukee in 2018.