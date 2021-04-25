Chacin (0-1) took the loss in relief Saturday against the Phillies after giving up three runs on two hits and two walks across two-thirds of an inning.

Chacin entered the game in the sixth game with a 4-4 score, but he struggled on the mound -- he couldn't strike out a single batter and allowed a three-run shot to Rhys Hoskins that eventually sealed the deal for Philadelphia. Chacin has given up earned runs in three of four appearances this season and is likely to continue in low-leverage situations due to his early-season struggles.