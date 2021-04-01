Chacin is expected to sign a major-league deal with the Rockies ahead of Thursday's season opener against the Dodgers, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old was released by the Yankees on Monday and didn't take long to latch on with a new team. Chacin spent the first six seasons of his big-league career with the Rockies and has bounced between the Diamondbacks, Angels Braves, Padres, Brewers, Red Sox and Yankees since 2015. Colorado appeared to have its rotation set to begin the season, but the veteran right-hander could displace Chi-Chi Gonzalez at the back end until Kyle Freeland (shoulder) returns from the injured list.