Chacin is expected to start Saturday's game against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Manager Bud Black said Friday that Chacin would start Saturday if he didn't have to pitch in relief in Friday's contest, and the Rockies were indeed able to avoid using him. Chacin has pitched exclusively in relief this season, though he completed 3.1 frames in each of his last two appearances, so he could targeting roughly five innings Saturday.