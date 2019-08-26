Harvey was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Harvey and Phillip Diehl were recalled Monday with German Marquez (arm) and Raimel Tapia (hand) landing on the injured list. Harvey is set for his Rockies debut after coming over in a deadline-day trade from the Yankees, where he posted a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings of work earlier in this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories