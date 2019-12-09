Play

Harvey was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Monday.

Harvey made his major-league debut in 2019 as he threw a total of 18 innings with the Yankees and Rockies, recording a 5.00 ERA with a 1.72 WHIP over that time. He'll now be cast off the 40-man roster, and it's unclear whether another team will claim the 27-year-old off waivers after his output in the majors left something to be desired.

