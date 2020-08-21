Harvey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain Friday.

Harvey was pulled out of Thursday's contest in the sixth inning after suffering an injury, and the right elbow issue will force him to miss at least 10 days. It's unclear when the right-hander will be healthy enough to return to action. Harvey had tossed 3.1 scoreless innings to begin the season, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out two. James Pazos was recalled from the Rockies' alternate training site in a corresponding move.