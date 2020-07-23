Harvey didn't make the Rockies' 30-man Opening Day roster, but he's included on the three-man taxi squad that will travel with the team for the first series at the Rangers.

After being designated for assignment during the offseason, Harvey fell just short of making the major-league roster to begin the regular season. However, he should be one of the top options to fill a bullpen role if there's an emergency need. The right-hander posted a 5.00 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 18 innings with the Yankees and Rockies last season.