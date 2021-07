The Rockies have selected Rock with the 68th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The tall left-hander from Ohio stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds. Rock throws a low-90s fastball with exceptional horizontal break, complementing that pitch with an above-average, sweeping slider and a below-average changeup. In 2021 at Ohio, the 21-year-old had a 2.33 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 117 batters in 88.2 innings.