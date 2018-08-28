Rockies' Jon Gray: Allows five runs in no-decision

Gray allowed five runs on seven hits with no walks across 6.2 innings in Monday's no-decision against the Angels. He recorded one strikeout.

Most of the damage against Gray came via the long ball, including a three-run home run from Shohei Ohtani in the fourth inning and a solo shot from Mike Trout in the sixth. He threw 65 percent of his strikes and went without a walk in a start for the first time in over two months, but he somehow managed to tie his season low in punchouts. This bumpy outing came as a bit of a surprise for Gray, who'd delivered quality starts in six of his previous seven starts. He'll look to rebound in a favorable matchup this weekend against the Padres.