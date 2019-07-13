Rockies' Jon Gray: Allows two runs in no-decision
Gray pitched seven innings in a no-decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six in a 3-2 win over the Reds.
Gray pitched well in his first start of the second half of the season, with the four baserunners being the fewest he's allowed in a start this season. He was let off the hook when David Dahl and Daniel Murphy hit solo home runs in the eighth inning to put the Rockies ahead. Gray owns a 3.83 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 115 innings this season. He takes a 9-6 record and 121:42 K:BB into his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Giants.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Davis down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal