Rockies' Jon Gray: Allows two runs in no-decision

Gray pitched seven innings in a no-decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six in a 3-2 win over the Reds.

Gray pitched well in his first start of the second half of the season, with the four baserunners being the fewest he's allowed in a start this season. He was let off the hook when David Dahl and Daniel Murphy hit solo home runs in the eighth inning to put the Rockies ahead. Gray owns a 3.83 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP in 115 innings this season. He takes a 9-6 record and 121:42 K:BB into his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Giants.