Rockies' Jon Gray: Announced as Opening Day starter

Gray was officially named the Rockies' Opening Day starter Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

It's hardly an unexpected move, as Gray is clearly the best starter on the Rockies. The 26-year-old managed a 3.67 ERA and a 3.18 FIP in 20 starts last season despite eight of those coming in the worst park in the league for pitchers. He actually managed a better ERA at home (3.13) last year than on the road (4.06). Even if Coors Field inflates his ERA somewhat this year, his 24.3 percent strikeout rate makes him a solid option in most formats.