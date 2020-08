Gray didn't factor into the decision in Friday's contest between the Rockies and the Padres. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while fanning two across 5.2 innings.

Gray's numbers have not impressed thus far, as he has given up three earned runs while walking four and fanning five in 10.1 innings across his first two starts. He will continue looking for his first win of the season in his next scheduled start, set for Aug. 5 at home against the Giants.