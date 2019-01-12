Rockies' Jon Gray: Avoids arbitration

Gray signed a one-year deal with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gray attributed his down year to his lack of health, claiming he continuously battled injury throughout the 2018 season. He posted a disappointing 5.12 ERA, although he did rack up a career-high 183 punchouts and 12 wins over 172.1 innings. Now that he's 100 percent, Gray will aim to piece together an improved 2019 campaign.

