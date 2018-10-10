Rockies' Jon Gray: Blames 2018 struggles on health
Gray said his struggles this season were due to health issues, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. "I wasn't really healthy," the right-hander said. "My (velocity) was down this year. I was down about 20 pounds."
2018 was a rollercoaster of a year for Gray. The right-hander began the season as the Rockies' Opening Day starter but was sent to the minors before the All-Star break due to his struggles (5.44 ERA across 18 first-half starts). Gray flashed his potential upon his return to the majors -- posting a 2.59 ERA across his first seven starts back with the big club -- though he struggled down the stretch and was ultimately left off the team's playoff roster. While the 26-year-old believes his struggles were health-related, he was unsure when asked if he was battling an illness. "Maybe, I'm not sure," Gray stated. "My body kind of did a 180 (degree turn) this year and I'm not sure why. I want to get it back under control and get back to being strong." Gray plans on bulking up this offseason in an effort to turn things around next year, though only time will tell if his added muscle helps.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...