Rockies' Jon Gray: Bounces back with win
Gray (4-4) picked up the win against the Pirates on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one as the Rockies prevailed 9-3.
Gray was tagged for five earned runs by the Phillies in his last outing, but he bounced back with a quality start in this contest to even up his record at 4-4. It's been an erratic start to the season for the 27-year-old righty, who had given up five earned in three of his last four starts before this one, but hopefully this strong effort is a sign he's set to get on track and hack into the 4.62 ERA and 1.34 WHIP he's currently sporting over 60.1 innings.
