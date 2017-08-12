Play

Rockies' Jon Gray: Can't escape sixth inning Friday

Gray gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Friday while striking out four, but had to settle for a no-decision in a 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

The right-hander seemed to have the game well in hand early, taking a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but he couldn't hang on for the quality start once Miami's bats got rolling. Gray continues to do a good job controlling the strike zone, posting a 29:6 K:BB in 30.2 innings over his last five outings to go along with a 3.81 ERA. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Braves.

