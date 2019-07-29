Rockies' Jon Gray: Cleared for start

Gray (calf) is confirmed as the Rockies' starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Gray exited his previous start one week earlier against this same Dodgers squad after being struck in the left leg with a line drive. He escaped the incident with a left calf contusion and was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session without incident, allowing him to rejoin the rotation without missing a turn. Gray isn't expected to face any limitations with his pitch count while he returns to action, but a matchup with a powerful Dodgers offense at Coors Field doesn't make the right-hander the most comfortable fantasy option in weekly lineups.