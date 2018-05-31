Rockies' Jon Gray: Collapses in no-decision Wednesday

Gray lasted just 3.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks despite five strikeouts in a no-decision Wednesday against the Giants.

Gray collapsed in the fourth inning, as he walked three batters interrupted only by a successful sacrifice bunt by Giants starter Derek Holland. His final line could have been much worse, as he left the bases loaded upon his departure, but Harrison Musgrave managed to induce a double play to get out of the jam. Gray has been struggling mightily of late, as he has allowed 22 runs over his past four starts and failed to complete the fourth inning twice. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday against the Reds.