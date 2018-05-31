Rockies' Jon Gray: Collapses in no-decision Wednesday
Gray lasted just 3.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks despite five strikeouts in a no-decision Wednesday against the Giants.
Gray collapsed in the fourth inning, as he walked three batters interrupted only by a successful sacrifice bunt by Giants starter Derek Holland. His final line could have been much worse, as he left the bases loaded upon his departure, but Harrison Musgrave managed to induce a double play to get out of the jam. Gray has been struggling mightily of late, as he has allowed 22 runs over his past four starts and failed to complete the fourth inning twice. He'll try to turn things around Wednesday against the Reds.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart