Rockies' Jon Gray: Collects 10th win Wednesday
Gray (10-4) allowed three runs on six hits while striking out five batters through six innings to take the win against Miami on Wednesday.
Gray has now won four of his past five starts and has worked himself down to a 3.67 ERA and 1.30 WHIP for the campaign. Alongside his 9.1 K/9, Gray has turned in a solid campaign considering he missed approximately a month and a half with a foot injury and calls Coors Field home. Pitching in a hitter-friendly home park will always cap his fantasy upside, but Gray's strong stretch to finish the regular season has showcased why he was the third overall selection in the 2013 Amateur Draft.
