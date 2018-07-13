Rockies' Jon Gray: Confirmed as Saturday's starter
Gray will be recalled prior to Saturday's matchup against Seattle as he's slated to get the start.
Gray was surprisingly shipped to the minor leagues at the end of June after making 17 starts for the Rockies this season. He posted a 5.77 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 119:29 K:BB over 92 innings. With both Antonoia Senzatela (finger) and Chad Bettis (finger) on the 10-day disabled list, Gray will have another chance to show he belongs in the starting rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...