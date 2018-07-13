Rockies' Jon Gray: Confirmed as Saturday's starter

Gray will be recalled prior to Saturday's matchup against Seattle as he's slated to get the start.

Gray was surprisingly shipped to the minor leagues at the end of June after making 17 starts for the Rockies this season. He posted a 5.77 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with a 119:29 K:BB over 92 innings. With both Antonoia Senzatela (finger) and Chad Bettis (finger) on the 10-day disabled list, Gray will have another chance to show he belongs in the starting rotation.